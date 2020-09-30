Canadian company plans to build new manufacturing plant in Waco

Aspen Custom Trailers has selected Waco for its first U.S. manufacturing operation.

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce says the Edmonton, Alberta-based company will invest $11 million into a 58,000 plus square-foot facility and hire around 80 people over three years.

Aspen makes trailers for a wide range of uses, from OEM to oilfield and even heavy haul. The Waco facility will begin operations with a certified service center and showroom, followed by manufacturing and other operations.

Waco and McLennan County lured Aspen to Central Texas through incentive support. That includes a property tax abatement that will phase in the company’s taxes over several years.

The company says Waco’s central location, commitment to technical training and infrastructure, large community of technical and skilled tradespeople and strong base of industrial vendors made the city an ideal location