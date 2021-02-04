Cancer ‘thriver’ celebrates World Cancer Day

WACO, Texas – Alison Sorley will never forget the words her doctors said when she was first diagnosed with cancer.

“I knew in the ultra sound mammogram when the technician grabbed my hand and said, ‘I’m not going to lie, this doesn’t look good,’ she bolts down the hallway because I was the last person of the day that has an appointment and goes and asks the radiologist, ‘Can you come look at this?,'” Sorley says.

Her initial diagnosis was Stage Two cancer that later changed to Stage Four metastatic breast cancer.

“I had six months of chemo, including a hospital stay. I had pneumonia pretty bad. Chemo was hard,” says Sorley.

After battling with the cancer for a year and a half, her cancer is stable and shows no sign of detection in her scans.

“I’m what’s called a ‘cancer thriver.’ Yes, I’m surviving right now because I’m surviving the conditions. But what’s called ‘thriver’, basically is you’re thriving with cancer. There’s a huge community about it on social media, and you’re thriving every day. You’re living. You’re enjoying life. You have the best quality of life possible, and cancer isn’t going to get the best of you,” says Sorley.

Alison started an Instagram page sharing her cancer journey, hoping it will help people who are also fighting cancer.

“Writing that cancer story and just showing the raw, real, grittiness is maybe what I’m meant to be. I feel like everyone has a purpose in life, and God didn’t give me cancer. But he gives you purpose. And maybe mine is to inspire others, and lift others, and lift the other ones up. And remember, everyone has a battle in life,” says Sorley.