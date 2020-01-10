“Candid” photo shared results in man going to jail

Lampasas police report a picture taken of a woman sleeping nude that was later shared with others without her permission has resulted in a 30-year-old man going to jail.

A Lampasas Police Department investigator said the investigation began in October 2019 after the victim became aware that the picture of her had been shared with other people.

After conducting their investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for Joshua Dale Delacruz, who knew the victim.

He was arrested on charges of Invasive Visual Recording and booked into the Lampasas County Jail Thursday night.

He was also held on a separate charge of driving while license invalid with a previous conviction.