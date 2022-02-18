WACO, Texas – Texas Attorney General Candidate George P. Bush stopped in Waco on Friday morning during his “Texas First Tour”.

“I think when you are building a statewide plan, you always have to come through Waco. And so, that’s one of the reasons why we are here – is to visit with supporters,” said Bush.

The Navy Veteran and Texas Land Commissioner, like the other top contenders, is trying to unseat Ken Paxton – who has held the AG position since 2015.

“We need, unfortunately, an Attorney General that’s going to take on the criminals instead of an Attorney General that’s trying to keep himself out of jail,” said Bush, during his speech to Waco supporters. “If he’s nominated again with bribery corruption charges, he will lose. And so, Republicans have to be thoughtful. They have to think about the liability they take on when they vote for Ken Paxton.”

Bush says border and security are the biggest issues plaguing Texans.

“I’m the only candidate in this race that has traveled the entirety of the border, from El Paso to Brownsville, four days, 1,200 miles of driving,” said Bush. “With the record high amount of fentanyl and narcotics that are being transported across our border, a record amount of illegal immigration.”

He says the state needs to get tough on criminals – not our police officers.

“I’m going to fill that gap. I’m going to advocate for a law enforcement Bill of Rights to finally protect our law enforcement in Texas,” said Bush.

This is all while keeping conservative values at the forefront.

“To make sure that we are restoring honor and integrity to the AG position,” said Bush.

Bush is encouraging all of McLennan County, and those surrounding us, to go out and vote.

“Go out there in a beautiful day like today and vote. We need more Republicans to get out there and exercise their right,” said Bush.

Bush will be in Tarrant County on Saturday.