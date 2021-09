GATESVILLE, Texas – Those who are struggling with COVID-19 are still in our thoughts and prayers.

There will be a community-wide candlelight prayer service this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Coryell Health – located at 1507 W Main Street in Gatesville.

The service will be led by Pastor Daniel Crowther, of Coryell Community, to pray for our healthcare heroes and families and patients who have and are battling COVID-19.