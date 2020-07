KILLEEN, Texas – A candlelight vigil in honor of Vanessa Guillen was held outside of Fort Hood on Friday night.

LULAC hosted this vigil in place of a protest. It was held on the corner of Rancier Avenue and Fort Hood Street in Killeen.

This event will last until 9:30 p.m.