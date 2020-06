WACO, Texas – Waco residents hosted a vigil for two-year-old Frankie Gonzales Tuesday evening at the Cameron Park Splash Pad.

Frankie Gonzales. (Courtesy: Texas Alerts)

Gonazales’ body was found in a dumpster on Tuesday morning. His mother, Laura Sanchez, is in police custody in connection to the death of her son.

Many paid their respects with balloons, candles and flowers. The gathering included family and loved ones sharing their sadness at the loss of the young boy.