Capital Murder charges filed in San Saba stabbings

Anthony Wayne Pierce now faces three charges of Capital Murder for the stabbing deaths of three people last week.

Pierce is accused of killing his uncle and aunt, Elizabeth and Ronnie Crim, in their home on South Bluffton Avenue in San Saba.

Elizabeth Crim, Ronnie Crim, And Taylor Berkley

He is also charged with the death of 13-year-old Taylor Berkley. She was visiting the home with the fourth stabbing victim, 18-year-old Daniela Valencia, who was dating Pierce.

Investigators say Valencia called 911 after the attack on February 21st. She is recuperating right now in an Abilene hospital.

Pierce is already being held on charges of evading arrest and aggravated assault. Officers say he lead them on a chase for 20 miles, which ended in Goldthwaite, where he crashed into a San Saba Sheriff’s Office vehicle. A judge set his bond at $500,000 for each charge, making the total $1 million.