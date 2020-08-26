Capital murder indictment handed down in stabbing death of a Temple woman

A Bell County Grand Jury has returned an indictment of capital murder in the case of a man accused of stabbing a Temple woman to death.

Christopher Romel Henry remains in the Bell County Jail on a $1-million dollar bond after being arrested in June.

He is charged in the death of Rose Davis, who was found duct-taped to a chair with multiple cuts to her throat and stomach June 18.

She was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where she later died of her injuries.

Police said Davis identified Henry as her attacker, saying he was the ex-husband of her son’s girlfriend.

Court records showed he had bonded out of the Travis County Jail in Austin in September 2019.

He had been arrested there on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.