Capital murder indictment handed down in stabbing death of a Temple woman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Christopher Romel Henry

A Bell County Grand Jury has returned an indictment of capital murder in the case of a man accused of stabbing a Temple woman to death.

Christopher Romel Henry remains in the Bell County Jail on a $1-million dollar bond after being arrested in June.

He is charged in the death of Rose Davis, who was found duct-taped to a chair with multiple cuts to her throat and stomach June 18.

She was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where she later died of her injuries.

Police said Davis identified Henry as her attacker, saying he was the ex-husband of her son’s girlfriend.

Court records showed he had bonded out of the Travis County Jail in Austin in September 2019.

He had been arrested there on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Attention: KWKT (Waco, Temple Killeen area) and KYLE (Bryan, College Station area) moved to different frequencies.

If you currently use an antenna to watch TV for free, you may need to re-scan your television set to continue to receive these TV channels.

Cable and satellite viewers are not affected by any of these changes.  For more information, visit fox44news.com or TVAnswers.org

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44