Capital murder indictment returned in Bellmead double homicide case

A McLennan County grand jury has returned a capital murder indictment against 36-year-old Johnny Alvin Wilson in connection with the deaths of two people killed in Bellmead back in May.

Wilson was charged in the deaths of 40 year old Rachel Dionne Strickland and 42-year-old Christopher Dewayne Wilson, whose bodies were found in the back yard of a home in the 4700 block of Florida Street.

A 16-year-old female was wounded but was able to flee to safety and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Johnny Wilson was arrested near the scene by Bellmead officers and was transported to the McLennan County Jail and charged with two counts of Capital Murder, Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon – Domestic Violence , Endangering A Child, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

His bond was set at $2,300,000.