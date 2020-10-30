Capital Murder indictments returned against two men suspected in Waco shooting

The McLennan County Grand Jury indicted two men for Capital Murder for the death of 29-year-old Preston Jerome Scott.

Investigators say Casey Wade Hughes and Justice Allen Stanford shot Scott on April 1st, 2019 in the 500 block of Carver Street. They were arrested later that month in Clinton, Arkansas.

Police had been called to the area of Dallas and Carver Streets about 10:45 p.m. that night on a report of a “man down.”

When they arrived, they found Scott lying in the street unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound to his back. The man was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m.

“I don’t understand. Like, he was a good person. And I don’t know what person would really want to do something like this to him,” says friend Paul White.

The local rapper, son, brother, and friend was loved by many. His friend and music partner says

people are misunderstood about who PJ was and why this happened.

“He really loved the world. He wanted to be here and he wanted to be big. A lot of people didn’t really understand. They didn’t really know that he was a good, funny person. He wanted a woman like he never had a stable girlfriend. He wanted to be loved. He wanted to have kids,” White says.

Hughes and Stanford were stopped in Clinton, Arkansas after a police officer noticed one of the men acting nervous and suspiciously when he looked at them.

The officer said he was an at Exxon station fueling his patrol vehicle when he observed a black Honda CRV parked at the pump beside him.

He said there was a man in the passenger seat and the driver was walking out of the store, noting that the driver looked at the officer, then put his head down and moved quickly to the driver’s seat without moving his arms and appearing to be very nervous.

The officer had the Van Buren County Sheriff dispatcher run the license plates as the vehicle pulled out of the Exxon station.

The report on the license plates indicated the car had been stolen out of Texas.

The officer found the vehicle at the fuel pumps at Murphy’s station where he made contact with the driver and detained him, with another officer detaining the passenger.

When they checked ID’s and determined who they were, the connection to the Waco case was discovered.