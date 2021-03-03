Capital Murder suspect arrested in Temple

A Capital Murder suspect wanted in Graham, Texas is in the Bell County Jail after police arrested him early Wednesday morning.

Bell County Jail

37-year-old Brett Aaron Lippert of Fredericksburg is accused of killing Justin Williams on February 28th and stealing his truck.

Graham Police Chief Brent Bullock says Temple Police found him around 1 a.m. in the stolen truck.

On Sunday, February 28, Graham Police located Williams inside his home, with numerous gunshot wounds.

Police went to the area after receiving a call about a man acting suspiciously and looking into parked cars.

Witnesses reported seeing a man walk into a residence on Pecan Street.

Officials released an image of the suspect, pictured below, citing tattoos on the suspect’s arms and chest.



They told officers the man spent some time inside the residence and then left with several items, put them inside a pickup that belonged to Williams, and then left.