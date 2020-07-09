Car burglaries in Moody bring shots fired and arrests

Moody police report a night of car break ins, but it might not have turned out well for some suspected of being involved.

Police report they believe up to eight juveniles may have been involved.

They report two juveniles are in custody and the recovery of one stolen vehicle.

They also report finding spent .40 caliber shell casings on the floor of the car.

Police say at least one person in a separate vehicle may have been shot in the arm by a victim who fired bird shot at them.

Police are asking residents to check any video cameras on their property to see if they caught any of the activity.

Police say about 20 vehicles were entered.