The Fairfield community is mourning the loss of 18-year-old Dylan Kellum. The high school senior died Tuesday in a car crash.

According to the Capps Memorial Chapel, Dylan was studying to be a welder, enjoyed drawing, fishing, and being on the water. He was also a registered organ donor.

Counselors were at Fairfield High School today to help students and faculty.

There is a gofundme account set up to help Dylan’s family cover funeral expenses. Here is a link.