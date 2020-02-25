Car crashes into Waco home

WACO, Texas – A family in Waco has been displaced after a car rammed into their home Monday evening.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. on the corner of J.J. Flewellen Road and Faulkner Lane. Homeowners tell FOX44 the wrecked car had been reported stolen.

Shortly after the car went into the home, the homeowner says he tried to help the driver out of the car. This is when the driver and two others took off. They have since been arrested.

No one was seriously injured, and while the homeowner says he is grateful this the case, he hopes whoever destroyed his home is held accountable.

The suspects’ identities have not been released.