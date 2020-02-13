Car crashes through concrete barricade in Waco

Waco Police are investigating a crash that ended with a car running into a concrete barricade.

There are several first responders at the scene near the intersection of 13th and Austin. That intersection is blocked off at this time.

Officers say the car slammed into a power pole, bringing down a power line, and then a barricade.

They saw witnesses thought the driver may have had a medical emergency. An ambulance took the driver to a hospital.

The driver’s injuries may be serious.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.