Car drives off Killeen bridge leaving one victim in the hospital

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen Police say a Sunday night crash left one victim in the hospital.

Shortly before midnight, July 26, 2020, officers were dispatched to the overpass of IH-14 at WS Young Drive in reference to a single vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Ford Mustang was traveling eastbound on IH14 when it left the roadway.

The vehicle struck a  guardrail before driving off the bridge and landing on the west turn-around lane by WS Young.

The vehicle continued to travel across several lanes of traffic before coming to a stop.

The vehicle was occupied by a single person who was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in an unknown condition.

The investigation continues. 

