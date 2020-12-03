Car fleeing Killeen police crashes into a house

Killeen police report a man fleeing police Thursday morning lost control of his car and crashed into a house.

The driver then fled the vehicle, which officers found empty.

KPD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it all took place when an officer spotted a man considered a suspect in several shootings driving a black sedan determined to have been stolen in the area of Desert Willow Drive about 6:30 a.m.

However, the suspect spotted the officer at the same time and immediately drove off.

The driver was going west on Fox Glove when he lost control of his car trying to make a left turn and crashed into a residence on Bachelor Button Boulevard.

Police said the residents were inside the house at the time, but no one was injured.

They did report however, that there was major damage from the crash

Police moved into the area in the vicinity of Bachelor Button Boulevard and closed Bachelor Button, Autumn Valley, Lavender Lane and Butterweed Drive.

However spokesperson Miramontez noted only about a one block area of each is affected and there are alternate routes easily maneuvered where no one is actually prevented from getting to or from their homes.

Nearby residents were being asked to shelter in place.

The suspect was not located.

The area was near Shoemaker High School and Miramontez said Killeen ISD was notified of the activity, but a district spokesperson said there had been no lockdown.