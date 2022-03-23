Killeen police report that over 2-1/2 pounds of marijuana found left in an unattended car with the engine running has led to the arrest of an 18 year old Bell County man.

Bond was set at $20,000 for Hector Elizondo-Munoz after he was tracked down by US Marshals and booked into the Bell Count Jail Monday.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the investigation started back on January 9 when officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Zephyr Road in reference to a reported robbery.

When they got there, officers found an unoccupied, unlocked vehicle in the parking lot with the engine running.

Officers spotted marijuana in plain sight in the vehicle and conducted a full search.

Their report indicated a total weight of the marijuana of 1,216 grams, or just over 2.6 pounds.

There were also THC cartridges totaling 121 grams and THC edibles totaling 212 grams.

Elizondo-Munoz was identified as a suspect and the case was taken to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office where a complaint was returned.

Marshals spotted the suspect in the 3900 block of Alvin about 10:45 a.m. Monday and took him into custody.