Car raffle raises thousands for Shepherd’s Heart

WACO, Texas – One lucky winner received a brand new Mustang Friday – thanks to Shepherd’s Heart and Bird-Kultgen Ford.

Debra Romero was the lucky winner! Bird-Kultgen Ford provided the car for the raffle – which goes to benefit Shepherd’s Heart.

The mission of Shepherd’s Heart is to feed, clothe and advocate for families in need in our community.

“I think winning a car is always fun. Especially a pretty Mustang,” says Bird-Kultgen Ford President Claire McDonald. “It’s kind of a dream car for most people, as a Mustang convertible, and the car is fine. But then most people are just excited to support what Shepard’s Heart is doing – trying to feed families around here.”

With the dealership and support from the community, Shepherd’s Heart was able to raise over $60,000. All proceeds will go to feed the hungry in Central Texas.