SUV strikes house, person trapped

Waco Fire Department crews worked to free a patient trapped against a house after a Jeep SUV struck it Friday morning.
Units were sent to 3429 Brook Circle at 9:40 a.m. on a report of a serious injury after the SUV struck the home.
The woman who was pinned received serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
Police say the driver of an SUV lost control of the vehicle for some unknown reason and struck the house.
Police say the driver may have suffered from a medical condition that caused her to lose control.
She was also transported to the hospital.