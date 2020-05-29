SUV strikes house, person trapped

Waco Fire Department crews worked to free a patient trapped against a house after a Jeep SUV struck it Friday morning.

Units were sent to 3429 Brook Circle at 9:40 a.m. on a report of a serious injury after the SUV struck the home.

The woman who was pinned received serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Police say the driver of an SUV lost control of the vehicle for some unknown reason and struck the house.

Police say the driver may have suffered from a medical condition that caused her to lose control.

She was also transported to the hospital.