Car taken from Temple shop at gunpoint

Temple police are investigating as an aggravated robbery an incident in which a car was taken at gunpoint from a shop early Friday morning.

Police were called to Smith’s Automotive at 6614 North General Bruce Drive about 2:30 a.m.

Officers met with a man who said two people had come onto his property with one of them threatening him with a gun.

He said one was a man who displayed a handgun and the other was a woman he had at one time been in a relationship with.

They said they were their to retrieve a vehicle for which they appeared to have a key.

While holding him at gunpoint, they took the vehicle and left.

Police said ownership information for the vehicle was not available at the time.

