BEVERLY HILLS, Texas – The Beverly Hills Police Department received a report on Tuesday that credit and debit card skimmers have been placed on the gas pumps of a local gas station.

The department says the gas station is in the 600 block of S Valley Mills Drive. The skimmers were found by an employee of the business.

The department wants to make sure citizens are notified to watch their accounts for fraudulent purchases. If you identify fraud on your account, you can notify the department where the fraud took place – or if it is online fraud, you can notify yuor local law enforcement agency.

If you any questions, concerns, or information regarding this crime, you can call 254-752-2585.

Source: Beverly Hills Police Department