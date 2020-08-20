Card skimmers found at Waco convenience store

WACO, Texas – Waco PD officers were informed Thursday of debit/credit card skimmers on four fuel pumps at 825 W Waco Drive.

The skimmers were found by a service technician who was servicing the pumps. The store owners have been made aware of the problem, and the skimmers have been removed.

If you believe that you may have fallen victim to this crime, you can reach out to your bank and check your accounts. After you have done this, print out your statements showing you were a victim of fraud and come up to the police department to report the crime.

It is unknown at this time how long the skimmers were on the pumps. However, the store owner believes it could have been several months – which was the last time the pumps were serviced.

If you want to avoid falling victim to this type of crime, Waco PD is telling the public to go inside the store and pay at the counter.

Source: Waco Police Department