Career Centers reopen to serve Central Texas job seekers

WACO, Texas- Workforce Solutions Career Centers will begin controlled reopening on Monday, July 6.

Reopening will focus on the needs of Central Texans whose jobs have been impacted by COVID-19.

Since the initial closure staff has provided virtual services and will continue to provide those services online, by phone and email.

The centers will be open by appointment only from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Appointments will be for those seeking help with job searches, welfare transition, and/or food stamps.

Appointments are limited to 60 minutes and must be made by calling the nearest Workforce Center.

All incoming customers will be asked to wear face coverings such as a medical mask, scarf, bandana, or improvised cloth face mask.

To schedule an appointment or for more information please contact one of the Career Centers. For more information go to www.workforcesolutionsctx.com.

Killeen Career Center 254-200-2000

Lampasas Career Center 512-556-4055

Rockdale Career Center 512-446-6440

Temple Career Center 254-742-4400

You can find more information on their website.