Caritas Food Pantry to extend hours March 4th

WACO, Texas – The Caritas of Waco Food Pantry, located at 300 South 15th Street, will be open until 6:00 p.m. this Thursday, March 4th.

These extended hours are offered to assist those who may have a greater need due to the recent snowstorm, or are not able to visit the pantry during normal operating hours of Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Food will be distributed via the drive-thru line. Recipients are asked to line up their vehicles along the Mary Street side of the Caritas building (watch for orange cones that will outline the path to be followed). Those wanting to go through the drive-through should approach Caritas using Mary Avenue between S. 16th and S. 15th Streets.

Recipients must remain in their vehicles at all times unless otherwise directed. Caritas staff, using social distancing methods, will come to each vehicle, register the occupants to receive food and then place food items in the trunk of a car, back of an SUV or bed of a truck. Food cannot be placed in the interior of the vehicle.

Recipients must empty their trunks and/or truck beds prior to coming to Caritas. Those who have not emptied them will be asked to exit the line and return to the back of the line after doing so.

Individuals who are homeless or who have no vehicle will be served by Caritas staff who are stationed adjacent to the drive through area.

For more information on Caritas of Waco or how you can support its community efforts, you can visit www.caritas-waco.org or call 254-753-4593.

Source: Caritas of Waco