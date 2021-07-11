Caritas is in need for volunteers as they get ready to open their doors to the public

WACO, TX- The pandemic has created challenges for many people, forcing them to adapt. For Caritas of Waco, the non-profit transitioned their usual pantry services to drive thru only, and as restrictions start to ease up ,they’re looking forward to going back in-house.

“So now we’re finally pleased to say that we’re going to start on Monday letting clients back in the building,” says Caritas volunteer coordinator, Andrew Bryngelson.

To make that happen, they need your help.

“We get donations from the community and we need help processing those that way we can feed the materials to our stores,” says Bryngelson.

When the pandemic first hit, Caritas had to let go all of their volunteers. Now, they’re ready to get some friendly face back in to help serve the community.

“Slowly but surely we’ve been kind of rebuilding as conditions have improved, we’ve been able to add more and more volunteers but we’re still always in need,” says Bryngelson.

Caritas is looking for volunteers to help out during their food drives as well as helping out at their two retail stores.

“They’ll test out electronics, they’ll help sort out clothing, hang things up,” says Bryngelson.

If you’re interested in helping give back to the community, Caritas is accepting volunteers of all ages.

“High-schoolers who are looking for hours for school, or for those who are looking for hours for other reasons like community service we’re now accepting those volunteers,” says Bryngelson.

Caritas says they’re excited to open back up again and continue to serve the community.