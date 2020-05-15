Caritas of Waco Executive Director Retiring, Co-Executive Directors Appointed

Buddy Edwards is retiring at the end of May after serving the organization as Executive Director since 2008.

WACO, Texas – The Board of Directors for Caritas of Waco is pleased to announce the appointments of Alicia Jallah and Ann Owen as Co-Executive Directors.

Jallah and Owen will succeed Buddy Edwards, who is retiring at the end of May after serving the organization as Executive Director since 2008.

Jallah earned her Master of Arts in Youth and Family Ministry from Denver Seminary and her Bachelors Degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She joined the Caritas staff in 2018 as an Assistant Executive Director. Before coming to Caritas, Jallah was Executive Director of the Lamar County Food Pantry in Paris, Texas.

Owen holds an AAS in Data Processing with a minor in Business from McLennan Community College and a Certificate in Nonprofit Management from Baylor University. She joined Caritas in April of 2014 as Development Director before becoming an Assistant Executive Director in 2018.

Source: Caritas of Waco