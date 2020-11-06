Caritas of Waco mural serves as welcoming sign of hope for families in need

WACO, Texas – Caritas of Waco has announced a new mural on its building, located at 300 South 15th Street.

The colorful artwork stands 15 feet tall and 60 feet wide, and features vibrant fruits and vegetables with the organization’s tagline – Beyond Hunger To Hope. The mural is painted by Waco artist Cade Kegerreis.

“I have been blessed with art opportunities in Waco over the last few years and I was excited to jump on the opportunity of using my skills to give back,” said Kegerreis. “I have grown up seeing the wonderful work that Caritas does, and this was a huge reason for taking on the project. I hope the mural brings joy and encouragement to not only those that use Caritas’ services, but also to the community as a whole.”

Caritas serves at the largest food pantry in Waco, currently assisting over 10,000 individuals every month, many affected by COVID-19. In addition to nutritious food through the pantry, Caritas provides case management services assisting clients with rent/mortgage and utility bills, prescriptions, transportation, housing and childcare. The agency also assists veterans through its Veterans’ Case Management Outreach Program, funded by the Texas Veterans Commission.

“The mural serves as a sign of welcome and hope for all individuals and families who turn to Caritas for help,” said Caritas Director of Development Mary Beth Kauk. “We are thankful to Cade for using his talent to help bring joy to many families going through a hard time and our community.”

Caritas has been housed in the building located at 300 South 15th Street since 2003.

“We are absolutely privileged that Cade would share his artistic talents with us. It’s such a vibrant way to bring art to our building, clients and community,” said Co-Executive Director, Alicia Jallah.

Kegerreis has painted several murals in the Waco community. Projects include Helados la Azteca #2 at 15th and Colcord, an interior mural at Waco Nutrition on Speight, Train Waco, Clase, and Helberg BBQ. He was also an artist for the last two years for the ArtPrenticeship Program, with walls along Putter’s on University Parks, and Brotherwell Brewing off of Elm Street.

“I hope the Caritas mural shows my abilities, and helps to create future opportunities for me to continue bringing more public art to the City of Waco,” said Kegerreis.

Caritas Co-Executive Director Ann Owen says the agency is honored that Cade chose to create the beautiful mural on its building.

“We hope it will serve as an inspiration to the entire community,” she said. “I encourage you to drive by to see this amazing masterpiece.”

For more information on Cade Kegerreis, visit cadekeg.com or email cade@dvld.com. For more information about Caritas of Waco, you can visit Caritas-Waco.org or call 254-753-4593.

Source: Caritas of Waco