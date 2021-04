FORT HOOD, Tx- Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center officials announce COVID-19 vaccine appointments for this week.

The appointments are scheduled for April 22 and 23 for eligible beneficiaries age 16 and older. Beneficiaries can schedule a first dose appointment online at www.tricareonline.com or by phone through the Patient Appointment Line at (254) 288 – 8888.

Beneficiaries should bring a valid DOD ID card and their CDC vaccination card if receiving the second dose.