Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center offering COVID-19 vaccine to 5-11 year olds

FORT HOOD, Texas – The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s (CRDAMC) vaccine team has started to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to beneficiaries five to 11 years old.

The vaccine will be administered by appointment only. Parents can schedule an appointment online at www.tricareonline.com, or by calling the appointment line at 254-288-8888. The appointment line is available from 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on weekdays. Beneficiaries should bring a valid DOD ID card to their scheduled appointment.

The vaccines will be given at the CRDAMC in Building 36065, located at Wratten Drive, and in Hematology Clinic 1 on the second floor. The vaccine site is open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The site is closed on weekends and federal holidays.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 emergency authorization to use in children ages five to15 years old, and full approval to use in individuals ages 16 or older.

After two 10mg doses, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was approximately 91 percent effective at preventing symptomatic infection in children ages five to 11, and caused no unexpected safety issues.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center