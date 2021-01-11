Cars disabled by metal sticking out of Interstate

The Department of Public Safety reported Monday morning what was described as ” a possible malfunction in the roadway” left several vehicles totally disabled north of Elm Mott.

The incident was reported about 7:00 a.m. Monday as occurring on the southbound side of I-35 near the 346 mile marker, north of the intersection with FM 308.

What was described as a piece of metal or portion of the roadway was reported sticking up out of the roadway with several vehicles striking it and becoming disabled.

The right lane was closed Monday morning.

TXDOT spokesman Jake Smith said a contractor was sent to the site and was repairing some kind of damage to a bridge there as well as assisting with traffic control.

He did not have any information on how many vehicles were affected.

The lane was reopened about 10:00 a.m.