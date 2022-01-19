Waco Police and members of Adventures With a Purpose worked together Wednesday to recover three vehicles from the Brazos River near Brazos Park East.

Waco PD confirmed that the car removed today belonged to Stephanie Torres, with human remains found inside the vehicle.

The group told police they believe one of the vehicles is tied to the disappearance of Stephanie Torres, who was reported missing in December of 2017.

Torres was last seen leaving her residence in the 700 block of Rusk in East Waco driving a bluish-gray 2006 Kia.

She left her wallet and cell phone behind and her family says they believe she was intoxicated and suicidal when she left.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.