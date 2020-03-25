Carter Bloodcare hosting blood drive in Woodway

WOODWAY, Texas – Admist COVID-19 fears, America is facing a severe blood shortage.

In order to help out, Carter Bloodcare is hosting a blood drive on Friday at the Central Presbyterian Church in Woodway.

The Carter Bloodcare bus will be in the parking lot of the church from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Carter Bloodcare asks that donors make an appointment ahead of time, and for everyone to fill out their questionnaire before arriving.