Cash in UPS shipment leads to money laundering arrest of Temple man

A 30-year-old Temple man has been arrested on multiple money laundering charges after a United Parcel Service employee got suspicious about a package the man was shipping.

back on October 28, 2020 the UPS employee called law enforcement after a package at the Harker Heights store that bore the characteristics of marijuana trafficking.

The arrest affidavit stated that a man identifying himself as Jermain Lee Wiley had sent a package the he declared contain shoes for shipment to California.

The affidavit said the man paid about $185.00 for expedited shipping, which the employee thought was excessive compared to the value of the declared contents.

The investigator said that those shipping narcotics often use expedited shipping to shield the package from inspection by law enforcement.

A drug dog was brought to sniff the package and alerted on it at which time a search warrant was obtained.

The package was found to contain $7,000 in cash inside a pair of shoes.

The affidavit also stated that back in April 2020 another package declared to be shoes for shipment to California was sent with expedited shipping and had also caused a drug dog to hit on it.

That package had been searched and was found to contain over $23,000.

A warrant for Wiley was obtained by the Bell County Organized Crime Unit and he was arrested on Tuesday.

He was booked into the Bell County Jail on two counts of money laundering with bond set at $50,000.