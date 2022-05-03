ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Rockdale youth softball fields were broken into, and police are looking for those responsible.

On the night of Tuesday, April 26, someone broke into this area – located at 622 County Road 305. Items taken include $300 from the cash box, along with soft drinks and candy valued at $102.

Rockdale Police believe those responsible entered through a window – which looked to have been broken.

If you have any information in this case, you can call Rockdale Police at 512-446-3436, or Crime Stoppers at 888-697-8477. You can also leave a web-tip at milamcounty.crimestoppersweb.com.