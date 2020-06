A cast member for the upcoming “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” show at the Waco Civic Theatre has test positive for coronavirus.

Due to this, rehearsals have been canceled.

The theatre facility posted on their Facebook they will be closed in order to clean and sanitize the building.

The Waco Civic Theatre will notify patrons about up coming productions.

This also comes after the Waco Civic Theatre visited Loving Living Local Central Texas to promote the show. You can view this story here.