CENTRAL TEXAS – Saturday is the day to vote for General Elections in Central Texas.

In McLennan County, there are several school board elections. In Bell County, people in Temple will vote on the mayor – as well as a $124 million bond for an expansion of Temple College. In Coryell County, voters can decide on funding a new jail – residents will vote at the Crawford Independent School District.

Polls open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.