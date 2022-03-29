LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas – The Lacy Lakeview Police Department is raising awareness of unfortunate circumstances regarding animals within the community.

The department posted on social media Monday night that several cats have been found dead – with their heads stuffed into plastic bags or potato chip bags.

The department says this is not only animal cruelty – but also highly concerning behavior.

If you have any information, or have found a dead animal with similar circumstances, you are urged to contact the Lacy Lakeview Police Department at (254) 799-2479.