CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – More than 40 employers are set to participate at the Spring Forward Hiring Event this Wednesday!

The event will be held simultaneously from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the four Workforce Solutions of Central Texas career centers in Killeen, Temple, Lampasas and Rockdale.

The addresses are:

Killeen

300 Cheyenne Drive

Killeen, TX 76542

Temple

201 Santa Fe Way

Temple, TX 76502

Lampasas

523 East 3rd St.

Lampasas, TX 76550

Rockdale

313 N. Main St.

Rockdale, TX 76567