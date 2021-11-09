Catch the Harker Heights 2021 Veterans Ceremony livestream on Facebook

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – The City of Harker Heights and the Harker Heights Veterans Council are inviting the public to watch the 2021 Veterans Ceremony.

The ceremony will be live streaming on the Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Facebook page on Wednesday, November 10 at 6:00 p.m. The City and Council will pay tribute to all individuals, past and present, which have served and are serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

This event is co-sponsored by the City of Harker Heights and the Harker Heights Veterans Council, which consists of representatives from the American Legion Post 573, MOPH, MOAA, DAV Ch. 29, Area Veterans Advisory Committee, Veterans Advisor, Department of Texas Korean War Veterans Association, Korean War and Korea Service Veterans 222, TREA Centex Ch. 88, VFW Post 3892, Vietnam Veterans of America Ch. 1000, 40/8 Bell County, WAC Veterans` Association Ch. 94, Knights of Columbus Assembly 2370, Bring Everyone in the Zone, Inc., Military Veterans Peer Network, Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery & Wreath Riders, Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans, Killeen Heights Vet Center, and Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce – as well as local government and military officials.

For more information, you can visit www.harkerheights.gov/parksandrec.

Source: City of Harker Heights