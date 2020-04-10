Catering company borrows storefront to continue business

WOODWAY, Texas – Blanek’s Custom Catering is making the switch to short-order cooking as COVID-19 shutdowns limit their potential business dramatically.

Usually cooking orders for large events, they now sell meals for curbside delivery at the Shipley’s Do-Nuts on Woodway Drive. Catering manager Jamie Blanek says the McLennan County Shelter in Place order hit them hard.

“We have completely lost all of our catering,” says Blanek. “It went from being completely booked to absolutely nothing.”

The Robinson-based catering company felt they didn’t have much of a choice if they wanted to continue making money.

“We had to decide: Are we gonna close our doors or are we gonna stay open,” says Blanek. “Obviously, we want to stay working. We want to keep our employees employed. And we decided: Let’s do food, but on a smaller scale.”

For the Blanek’s, serving food isn’t just their business – it’s their family’s legacy.

“This is my parents and me, and then we have a bunch of employees, and they all rely on us,” says Blanek. “We want to be able to provide their job for them still. We could have closed, but we didn’t want to. We don’t want to do that.”

The temporary storefront wasn’t too hard to come by either, as Blanek’s brother owns the Shipley’s. With a sudden need for more intense marketing, Blanek has needed to take to social media to get the word out.

“I never usually would post on social media, but now I have to,” says Blanek. “I’m flooding all these groups. I’m posting on my personal page. I’m having all my family post, so every day I’m doing a couple of posts or videos.”

The family points to the ones going the extra mile – not just the staff.

“I never expected we would be in this position. We normally do weddings, we do stuff at Baylor, but none of that can happen right now,” says Blanek. “People are really stepping up when they can, and it’s been so amazing.”

Blanek’s serves from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. They will be hosting a Fish Fry on Friday, complete with a DJ, and they see it as a chance for friends to come together (in their cars) for the holiday weekend.

You can find out more about Blanek’s on their Facebook page.