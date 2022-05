CHILTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Falls County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash involving a cattle truck early Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that this accident happened near Highway 7 and Highway 77. Both east and westbound lanes were completely shut down. Travelers were urged to find alternate routes.

No injuries have been reported.

As of 5:15 a.m., Highway 7 is the only portion closed.