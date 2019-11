Temple Police released pictures Friday of three men breaking into an ATM the week before.

The pictures show the men connecting a chain from a Ford-250 to the ATM.

Temple Police

Officers received a call at 4:20 a.m. about a burglary at the Chase Bank on HK Dodgen Loop.

When they got there, they found someone had pried the machine open and grabbed the cash.

If you know these men or have any information about this case, please contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.