Cause of the Westphalia church fire ruled “undetermined”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled that the cause of the July 29th fire that destroyed the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia is being classified as “undetermined”

The report indicated that the fire originated on the south side of the structure in the area of the southeast corner of the south bell tower.

The fire left little of the historic church that was the centerpiece of the Central Texas Community of Westphalia.

The church, marked by its classic twin towers, was built in 1895 and at one time was listed as the largest all-wood church west of the Mississippi River.

The fire was reported at 7:55 a.m. with the official report saying it was Emily Hering who called 911 to report it.

The Westphalia Volunteer Fire Department and Falls County Sheriff’s Office initially responded, finding smoke and flames visible when they arrived.

Firefighters from Bremond, Bruceville Eddy, Rosebud, Lott, Rogers, Troy, Temple, Marlin and Reagan responded to the fire.

“Within 30 minutes, there was orange flames shooting 100 feet into the air. So we know it was all gone at that point,” says church member Nancy Doskocil.

“We came as quick as we could and started spraying water on it and weren’t able to control it, of course,” says Falls County Constable Jerry Loden.

Loden says the wooden church burned down in just 45 minutes.

They realized the church was a loss and started focusing on saving the rectory and surrounding buildings.

The Bishop of the Diocese of Austin came to survey the damage of what he said was a treasured church.