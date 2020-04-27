CCPD hosts Healthcare Heroes Door Decorating Contest

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The Copperas Cove Police Department is hosting a “Healthcare Heroes Door Decorating Contest” to honor all the healthcare workers in the community and around the nation.

Families are encouraged to be resourceful in using materials around the home, and not go to stores to get what is needed.

Complete your decorating between Saturday, May 2 through Sunday, May 10, and judging will take place on May 11. Winners will be announced on Copperas Cove’s social media outlets on May 13. Winners will also be presented with some cool swag!    

No registration is necessary to participate.  

Email your name, address, and phone number to Lt. Kevin Miller at kmiller@copperascovetx.gov or Sgt. Krystal Baker at kbaker@copperascovetx.gov to let them know you’re in it to win it! 

Surrounding communities are also encouraged to participate, but unfortunately, judges won’t be able to leave the city limits, so prize eligibility will be limited to City of Copperas Cove residents and businesses.              

Any questions regarding the contest should be directed to Lt. Kevin Miller at kmiller@copperascovetx.gov or (254)547-8222 ext. 6956.  

Source: Copperas Cove Police Department

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44