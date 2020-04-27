CCPD hosts Healthcare Heroes Door Decorating Contest

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The Copperas Cove Police Department is hosting a “Healthcare Heroes Door Decorating Contest” to honor all the healthcare workers in the community and around the nation.

Families are encouraged to be resourceful in using materials around the home, and not go to stores to get what is needed.

Complete your decorating between Saturday, May 2 through Sunday, May 10, and judging will take place on May 11. Winners will be announced on Copperas Cove’s social media outlets on May 13. Winners will also be presented with some cool swag!

No registration is necessary to participate.

Email your name, address, and phone number to Lt. Kevin Miller at kmiller@copperascovetx.gov or Sgt. Krystal Baker at kbaker@copperascovetx.gov to let them know you’re in it to win it!

Surrounding communities are also encouraged to participate, but unfortunately, judges won’t be able to leave the city limits, so prize eligibility will be limited to City of Copperas Cove residents and businesses.

Any questions regarding the contest should be directed to Lt. Kevin Miller at kmiller@copperascovetx.gov or (254)547-8222 ext. 6956.

Source: Copperas Cove Police Department