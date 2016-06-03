CDC issues alert for Salmonella outbreak

The CDC is issuing an alert for a seven-state Salmonella infection outbreak linked to live poultry in backyard flocks.

According to the CDC, 324 people have been infected in 35 states. Illnesses start dates range from January 4, 2016 to May 11, 2016. Sixty-six people have been hospitalized and one person has died.

Texas has reported four cases. Michigan and New York have reported the highest total at 34.

About a quarter of people sickened were five or younger.

These outbreaks are expected to continue for the next several months since flock owners might be unaware of the risk of Salmonella infection from live poultry or participate in risky behaviors that can result in infection.

More information can be found on the CDC website.