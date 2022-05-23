Bell County (FOX 44) — The attorney for Cecily Aguilar has filed a new request to have a judge suppress statements Aguilar made in connection with the death of U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen of Fort Hood. This is not the first time this attempt has been made.

Spc. Aaron Robinson is accused of killing Guillen on April 22, 2020. He later killed himself when confronted by authorities.

Aguilar is accused of conspiring with Aaron Robinson to corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate and conceal evidence, including Aguilar’s body in order to prevent Robinson from being charged with and prosecuted for any crime.

Aguilar is facing 11 counts connected to the murder of Guillen. Those charges include tampering with documents and conspiracy to tamper with documents and proceedings.

She could get up to 20 years in federal prison for each count upon conviction.

In the latest filing, Aguilar’s attorney says authorities arrested her on June 30th, 2020, but she did not appear before the Magistrate Judge until July 6th, 2020. The attorney calls that an unreasonable delay of prompt presentment.

Prosecutors responded by saying Aguilar was in state custody at the time, which avoids the presentment requirements. Aguilar’s attorney says that is wrong because federal authorities are required to comply with the requirements when working with a state agency.

Aguilar’s attorney claims that since Aguilar made a confession during the time she was held in custody before facing a Magistrate Judge, that confession should be suppressed.

According to the motion to suppress, investigators instructed Aguilar to call Robinson after her arrest on June 30th. Investigators then took Aguilar to the site where Guillen’s remains were along the Leon River twice.

The handling of Guillen’s disappearance caused major changes at Fort Hood.

According to a report released in April of 2021, investigators say Guillén was sexually harassed and reported it on two separate occasions, creating a hostile environment. They say Guillén’s leaders failed to take appropriate action and that the allegations were not moved up the chain of command.

Investigators also say Robinson did not harass Guillén, but that he did sexually harass another soldier between April 2019 to September 2019.

According to the report, the Acting Senior Commander of Fort Hood misjudged the significance of Spc. Guillén’s disappearance and he was overly reluctant to engage the media, misjudging how big of an event it would become.

By the time Fort Hood reversed course, the investigators say the post had lost the trust of the Guillén Family and damaged the trust, confidence, and reputation of Fort Hood and the U.S. Army.