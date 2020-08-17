UPDATE: Cedar Park standoff ends with suspect surrendering peacefully

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The man holding family members hostage overnight after allegedly shooting three Cedar Park police officers Sunday surrendered Monday morning and is in custody.

The mother was the last of three hostages released by the suspect, and she is OK. Cedar Park police say the suspect came out peacefully around 9 a.m.

About an hour before the suspect surrendered, he released his sister and brother, but still had his mother inside the home.

9:00am UPDATE: The suspect and last hostage have come out of the home peacefully. The scene will continue to be active for quite a while as we investigate. — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) August 17, 2020

PREVIOUS STORY

Police say the man suspected of shooting three Cedar Park police officers Sunday, then barricading himself in his home with three family members hostage, released two of them Monday morning.

After 16 hours of negotiations, Cedar Park interim police chief Mike Harmon said the suspect released his sister and brother from the home, but he is still barricaded inside it with his mother.

Harmon said the pair are “in good health” and were treated by emergency personnel to ensure that.

Harmon also said two of officers shot during the incident Sunday have been released from the hospital and sent home while the other is headed in for surgery.

As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, Cedar Park Police urged neighbors who live on Natalie Cove in the Heritage Park subdivision to stay indoors. The department said it is still unsafe to leave with the active scene and the suspect still barricaded. CPPD is asking the public not to go outdoors until the department has said its safe to do so.

