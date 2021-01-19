CEFCO on Lake Air Drive robbed

Waco police found themselves investigating a second armed robbery Tuesday morning after the CEFCO convenience store on Lake Air Drive was hit.

Officers were called to the location at 616 Lake Air at 9:18 a.m.

A lone armed robber was reported to have entered the store, displayed a weapon and demanded the cash, escaping in an unknown direction.

The robber was described as wearing all black clothing.

Police said they did not believe this robbery was connected with the robbery at Richard Karr Motors earlier Tuesday morning.